Chrome 65 Now In Beta With The CSS Paint API

Google released the latest beta of the Chrome/Chromium web-browser today. Chrome 65 Beta isn't as exciting as some past browser updates, but there are still some new additions to note.
Arguably most prominent to Chrome 65 Beta is the new CSS Paint API that allows for programmatically generating an image wherever a CSS property expects an image. Chrome 65 Beta also brings a new server timing API for better measuring web application performance and a variety of other new CSS/JavaScript developer API additions.
More details on the Chrome 65 Beta via Chromium.org. Additional features also outlined via ChromeStatus.com.
