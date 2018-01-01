Chrome 64 Ships With Spectre/Meltdown Mitigation, CSS Additions

If the release of Firefox 58 yesterday didn't excite you, Google has today rolled out to stable channel the Chrome 64.0 web-browser.
First up, Chrome 64.0 has fixes to address speculative side-channel attacks, a.k.a. Spectre and Meltdown, which may cause some minor slowdowns to Chrome's performance.
Chrome 64.0 also has CSS transform-box support, CSS4's text-decoration-skip-ink property, a rel="modulepreload" capability for link elements, RTCP updates, audio handling improvements, pop-up blocking enhancements. and other improvements.
More details on Chrome 64 via the Chrome Release Blog and ChromeStatus.com.
