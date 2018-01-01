Chrome 64 Ships With Spectre/Meltdown Mitigation, CSS Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 24 January 2018 at 04:48 PM EST. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
If the release of Firefox 58 yesterday didn't excite you, Google has today rolled out to stable channel the Chrome 64.0 web-browser.

First up, Chrome 64.0 has fixes to address speculative side-channel attacks, a.k.a. Spectre and Meltdown, which may cause some minor slowdowns to Chrome's performance.

Chrome 64.0 also has CSS transform-box support, CSS4's text-decoration-skip-ink property, a rel="modulepreload" capability for link elements, RTCP updates, audio handling improvements, pop-up blocking enhancements. and other improvements.

More details on Chrome 64 via the Chrome Release Blog and ChromeStatus.com.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google Makes Disclosure About The CPU Vulnerability Affecting Intel / AMD / ARM
Chrome 64 Beta Brings Stronger Pop-Up Blocker, JavaScript Improvements
GAPID 1.0 Released As Google's Cross-Platform Vulkan Debugger
Chrome 63 Beta Rolls Out With Dynamic Module Imports, Device Memory API
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Android Studio 3.0 Released With Kotlin Support, Java 8 Features
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel