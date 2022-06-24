Chrome 104 Beta Brings WebGL Canvas Color Management, Removing Legacy Bits
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 24 June 2022 at 05:20 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Following this week's Chrome 103 release, Google has now promoted Chrome 104 to beta.

Chrome 104 reached beta on Thursday and introduces support for region capture abilities as part of self-captured video tracks typically for video conferencing purposes, new origin trials such as for shared element transitions and opt-out of credit card storage, updates to the speculation rules handling, additions to the multi-screen window placement interface, and various new APIs. WebGL Canvas Color Management has also been introduced for allowing WebGL to set the color space when drawing a buffer and a color space when importing a texture.

Some legacy bits have been removed in Chrome 104 including the U2F Cryptotoken API and the non-standard client hint mode, iframes can no longer navigate to file-system URLs.

More details on the Chrome 104 beta via the Chromium Blog and ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 104 stable should be out by the start of August.
