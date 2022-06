Chrome 104 Beta Brings WebGL Canvas Color Management, Removing Legacy Bits

Following this week's Chrome 103 release , Google has now promoted Chrome 104 to beta.Chrome 104 reached beta on Thursday and introduces support for region capture abilities as part of self-captured video tracks typically for video conferencing purposes, new origin trials such as for shared element transitions and opt-out of credit card storage, updates to the speculation rules handling, additions to the multi-screen window placement interface, and various new APIs. WebGL Canvas Color Management has also been introduced for allowing WebGL to set the color space when drawing a buffer and a color space when importing a texture.Some legacy bits have been removed in Chrome 104 including the U2F Cryptotoken API and the non-standard client hint mode, iframes can no longer navigate to file-system URLs.More details on the Chrome 104 beta via the Chromium Blog and ChromeStatus.com . Chrome 104 stable should be out by the start of August.