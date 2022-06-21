Chrome 103 Released With Deflaw-Raw Compression Format, Local Font Access

Google today released Chrome 103 as the newest monthly feature update to its cross-platform web browser.Chrome 103 introduces 103 Early Hints HTTP response code support for helping web developers optimize core web vitals, Federated Credentials Management API is a new origin trial, and there is now Local Font Access. Chrome's Local Font Access allows enumerating locally available fonts and metadata on said fonts, so that they can be used within web applications for custom text stacks.Chrome 103 also adds "deflate-raw" compression format support for allowing web developers to access the raw deflate stream without any headers/footers. This deflate-raw support can be used for reading and writing to zip files by web applications.

Details on the Chrome 103 feature changes via ChromeStatus.com The Chrome Release Blog covers the security fixes in Chrome 103, which includes one critical vulnerability and several high and lower tier vulnerabilities fixed.