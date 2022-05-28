Chrome 103 Beta Adds Local Font Access, Deflate-Raw Compression Format

Following this week's release of Chrome 102, Google has promoted Chrome 103 to beta for their cross-platform web browser.
The Chrome 103 beta introduces 103 Early Hints HTTP response code support for helping web developers optimize core web vitals, Federated Credentials Management API is a new origin trial, and there is now Local Font Access. Chrome's Local Font Access allows enumerating locally available fonts and metadata on said fonts, so that they can be used within web applications for custom text stacks.
Chrome 103 Beta also adds "deflate-raw" compression format support for allowing web developers to access the raw deflate stream without any headers/footers. This deflate-raw support can be used for reading and writing to zip files by web applications.
More details on this week's Chrome 103 beta via the Chromium.org blog. ChromeStatus.com also has more information on all of the changes to find so far for Chrome/Chromium 103.
