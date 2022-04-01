Chrome 101 Released With Priority Hints, Federated Credential Management API
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 26 April 2022 at 06:14 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Chrome 101 is out today as stable for the newest feature update to Google's cross-platform web browser.

Chrome 101 changes for this monthly browser update include:

- Coming in as an origin trial is the Federated Credential Management API (FedCM). This new API is described as "privacy-preserving identity federation and is designed to make identity federation continue to allow use cases without the need for cross-site tracking such as third-party cookies." For the v101 the origin trial is for Android use only while desktop support is expected in Chrome 102.

- Priority Hints as a way of indicating a resource's relative importance to the web browser. Priority Hints in turn can give more (or less) priority when loading different assets.

- The font-palette CSS property now lets developers select a palette from a color font.

- Support for the hwb() CSS function for specifying sRGB colors for hue whiteness and blackness (HWB) values.

- MediaCapabilities API support for WebRTC streams.

- Additions to the Secure Payment Confirmation API v3 support.

- USBDevice now has a forget() method to voluntarily revoke a permission to a USB device.

- WebSQL for third-party contexts has been removed, a decade after the WebSQL database standard was abandoned.


Chrome 101 changes are outlined on ChromeStatus.com. The Chrome Release Blog also outlines many security fixes included with today's Chrome 101 release for all major platforms.

Chrome 102 meanwhile is in development with a new capture handle mechanism to opt-in to allow apps to expose certan information to other applications which are video capturing it (collaborating between capturing and captured applications), improved file handling integration, HTTP to HTTPS redirect for HTTPS DNS records, supporting the "inert" attribute, and many other changes.
