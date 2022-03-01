Chrome 101 Beta Introduces Priority Hints, FedCM API, CSS HWB Function

Following this week's release of Chrome 100, Google has now published the Chrome 101 web browser beta.
Some of the changes with today's Chrome 101 beta include:
- Coming in as an origin trial is the Federated Credential Management API (FedCM). This new API is described as "privacy-preserving identity federation and is designed to make identity federation continue to allow use cases without the need for cross-site tracking such as third-party cookies." For the v101 the origin trial is for Android use only while desktop support is expected in Chrome 102.
- Priority Hints as a way of indicating a resource's relative importance to the web browser. Priority Hints in turn can give more (or less) priority when loading different assets.
- The font-palette CSS property now lets developers select a palette from a color font.
- Support for the hwb() CSS function for specifying sRGB colors for hue whiteness and blackness (HWB) values.
- MediaCapabilities API support for WebRTC streams.
- Additions to the Secure Payment Confirmation API v3 support.
- USBDevice now has a forget() method to voluntarily revoke a permission to a USB device.
- WebSQL for third-party contexts has been removed, a decade after the WebSQL database standard was abandoned.
More details on the Chrome 101 beta changes via the Chromium blog and ChromeStatus.com.
