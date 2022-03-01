Chrome 101 Beta Introduces Priority Hints, FedCM API, CSS HWB Function
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 31 March 2022 at 03:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Following this week's release of Chrome 100, Google has now published the Chrome 101 web browser beta.

Some of the changes with today's Chrome 101 beta include:

- Coming in as an origin trial is the Federated Credential Management API (FedCM). This new API is described as "privacy-preserving identity federation and is designed to make identity federation continue to allow use cases without the need for cross-site tracking such as third-party cookies." For the v101 the origin trial is for Android use only while desktop support is expected in Chrome 102.

- Priority Hints as a way of indicating a resource's relative importance to the web browser. Priority Hints in turn can give more (or less) priority when loading different assets.

- The font-palette CSS property now lets developers select a palette from a color font.

- Support for the hwb() CSS function for specifying sRGB colors for hue whiteness and blackness (HWB) values.

- MediaCapabilities API support for WebRTC streams.

- Additions to the Secure Payment Confirmation API v3 support.

- USBDevice now has a forget() method to voluntarily revoke a permission to a USB device.

- WebSQL for third-party contexts has been removed, a decade after the WebSQL database standard was abandoned.

More details on the Chrome 101 beta changes via the Chromium blog and ChromeStatus.com.
