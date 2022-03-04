Chrome 100 In Beta With APIs For Digital Goods, Multi-Screen Window Placement

Following this week's release of Chrome 99, Google has now promoted Chrome 100 to beta.
Besides the obvious three digit version number, Chrome 100 isn't too exciting on the feature front but there are some notable API additions. New APIs coming with Chrome 100 include the Multi-Screen Window Placement API and the Digital Goods API.
The Multi-Screen Window Placement API support is for being able to better handle multi-window apps that need accurately position certain windows and other similar use-cases. Among the example use-cases for the Multi-Screen Wuindow Placement API is for slideshows across screens, a financial app for a dashboard of windows across monitors, medical imaging applications, creativity apps on multiple screens, and more.
A Digital Goods API is being introduced for querying/managing digital products around in-app purchases from web applications. Web apps within the Google Play Store can now easily accept purchases for digital goods. The Digital Goods API is initially being treated as an Origin Trial.
More details on the changes to find with Thursday's Chrome 100 Beta can be found via the Chromium blog and ChromeStatus.com. Look for Chrome 100 to make its formal debut at the end of the month.
