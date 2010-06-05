LLVM Founder Chris Lattner Joins SiFive To Lead Platform Engineering
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 January 2020 at 10:06 AM EST.
Chris Lattner, the founder of the LLVM compiler stack and sub-projects like the Clang C/C++ compiler front-end, has joined RISC-V firm SiFive.

This move for Chris comes after serving at Apple more than a decade where he led their LLVM-based toolchain efforts as well as developing the Swift programming language, a brief stint at Tesla focusing on their Autopilot software, and then for the past two and a half years has been at Google. At Google is where he was working on TensorFlow and the Machine Learning IR and other compiler-related efforts.

Now the surprise this morning is Lattner has joined RISC-V focused firm SiFive to lead their platform engineering efforts.

Lattner's brief words on joining SiFive can be found on the company's blog.
