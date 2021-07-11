China's Alternative To GSoC Is Seeing Some Interesting Summer Open-Source Projects

Back in May we wrote about China launching an alternative to Google Summer of Code and Outreachy. This global open-source program hosted by the Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences is running "Summer 2021" for encouraging university-aged students regardless of gender or nationality to get involved in open-source development.
The Summer 2021 program pays out roughly $932 to $1865 USD per project depending upon complexity. Open-source community projects can participate as well to receive help if they are under an OSI-approved software license.
Summer 2021 is in the middle of running its first round right now. For those curious about some of the work being tackled, among the accepted proposals were:
- Porting WineD3D's OpenGL shading language (GLSL) generator to VKD3D.
- Implementing robocopy.exe within Wine as the Windows Robust File Copy handler since Vista / Windows Server 2008.
- Improving HiDPI support for Wine.
- Enhancing Wine's built-in explorer.exe implementation with features not currently implemented or incomplete.
- Working on performant image processing algorithms for the Julia language.
- Improving the Adobe Pagemaker import filter for LibreOffice. There is also a separate project for improving Libreoffice's Zoner Draw import filter.
- Libreoffice is to see more work migrating to the Meson build system.
- A Raspberry Pi automatic build tool for Ubuntu Kylin.
- GPU acceleration support for the open-source EDA toolchain with DatenLord.
- SIMD Everywhere is looking to implement SVE functions, optimized implementations to WASM SIMD128, a MIPS SIMD Architecture API, and other additions.
877 projects are currently running. The full list of them can be found via the Summer 2021 website.
