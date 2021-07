China's Alternative To GSoC Is Seeing Some Interesting Summer Open-Source Projects

Back in May we wrote about China launching an alternative to Google Summer of Code and Outreachy . This global open-source program hosted by the Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences is running "Summer 2021" for encouraging university-aged students regardless of gender or nationality to get involved in open-source development.The Summer 2021 program pays out roughly $932 to $1865 USD per project depending upon complexity. Open-source community projects can participate as well to receive help if they are under an OSI-approved software license.Summer 2021 is in the middle of running its first round right now. For those curious about some of the work being tackled, among the accepted proposals were:- Porting WineD3D's OpenGL shading language (GLSL) generator to VKD3D.- Implementing robocopy.exe within Wine as the Windows Robust File Copy handler since Vista / Windows Server 2008.- Improving HiDPI support for Wine.- Enhancing Wine's built-in explorer.exe implementation with features not currently implemented or incomplete.- Working on performant image processing algorithms for the Julia language.- Improving the Adobe Pagemaker import filter for LibreOffice. There is also a separate project for improving Libreoffice's Zoner Draw import filter.- Libreoffice is to see more work migrating to the Meson build system.- A Raspberry Pi automatic build tool for Ubuntu Kylin.- GPU acceleration support for the open-source EDA toolchain with DatenLord.- SIMD Everywhere is looking to implement SVE functions, optimized implementations to WASM SIMD128, a MIPS SIMD Architecture API, and other additions.877 projects are currently running. The full list of them can be found via the Summer 2021 website