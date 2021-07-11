China's Alternative To GSoC Is Seeing Some Interesting Summer Open-Source Projects
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 July 2021 at 03:27 PM EDT. 6 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Back in May we wrote about China launching an alternative to Google Summer of Code and Outreachy. This global open-source program hosted by the Institute of Software Chinese Academy of Sciences is running "Summer 2021" for encouraging university-aged students regardless of gender or nationality to get involved in open-source development.

The Summer 2021 program pays out roughly $932 to $1865 USD per project depending upon complexity. Open-source community projects can participate as well to receive help if they are under an OSI-approved software license.

Summer 2021 is in the middle of running its first round right now. For those curious about some of the work being tackled, among the accepted proposals were:

- Porting WineD3D's OpenGL shading language (GLSL) generator to VKD3D.

- Implementing robocopy.exe within Wine as the Windows Robust File Copy handler since Vista / Windows Server 2008.

- Improving HiDPI support for Wine.

- Enhancing Wine's built-in explorer.exe implementation with features not currently implemented or incomplete.

- Working on performant image processing algorithms for the Julia language.

- Improving the Adobe Pagemaker import filter for LibreOffice. There is also a separate project for improving Libreoffice's Zoner Draw import filter.

- Libreoffice is to see more work migrating to the Meson build system.

- A Raspberry Pi automatic build tool for Ubuntu Kylin.

- GPU acceleration support for the open-source EDA toolchain with DatenLord.

- SIMD Everywhere is looking to implement SVE functions, optimized implementations to WASM SIMD128, a MIPS SIMD Architecture API, and other additions.

877 projects are currently running. The full list of them can be found via the Summer 2021 website.
6 Comments
Related News
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Canonical Partners With Blender Around Paid LTS Application Support
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Blender 3.0 Likely Delayed 2 Months For Post-Lockdown Breather, Cycles X Might Land
GravityMark Launches As Cross-API Graphics Benchmark From Former Unigine Dev
Git 2.32 Released With Numerous Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
XFS Sees A Lot Of Cleanups For Linux 5.14
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Systemd 249 Released With New Option For Simple Whole-File-System A/B Updates
New Linux 5.14 Tracer To Help With Measuring Operating System Noise