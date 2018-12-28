Binderfs Sent In For Linux 4.21 Plus Thunderbolt Updates, Intel Stratix10 Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 December 2018
Greg Kroah-Hartman began sending in his pull requests on Friday morning for the kernel code he maintains. With the char/misc changes does come the Binderfs file-system.

Binderfs is the new file-system to Android's Binder IPC mechanism. Binderfs will allow containers to access the Binder inter-process communication support from within their containerized environment.

Adding Binderfs is the most notable addition to this char/misc pull but there is also Thunderbolt improvements, most notably better protecting against potentially malicious devices.

Also notable with this pull request are new Intel Stratix10 FPGA drivers being added for improving the mainline kernel support for this Intel FPGA hardware.

The complete list of char/misc changes for Linux 4.21 can be found here.

There are also FPGA updates, SoundWire subsystem changes, Hyper-V driver alterations, and other work.
