Ceph File-System Updates For Linux 5.18 Address A "Pretty Nasty Problem", Other Bugs
The Ceph file-system updates for this scalable distributed storage system have landed for Linux 5.18 with some fairly noteworthy fixes.

First up, this new feature pull has fixed a long-standing problem of high KWorker CPU usage and stalls caused by needlessly iterating over all inodes in the snap realm. The situation is summed up in this 2 year old bug report. It was summed up by one of the developers, Jeff Layton, as a "pretty nasty problem" but after two years and changes to how snap context and realms are tracked, the high CPU usage problem should be resolved.

Ceph with Linux 5.18 also has async file creation fixes to address hangs under certain conditions. There are also memory leak fixes and other issues cleared up with this new Ceph code for Linux 5.18.

If you are a user of this software-defined storage solution, learn more about the Linux 5.18 changes via this pull request that has already been merged to mainline.
