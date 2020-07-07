CentOS Stream Begins Seeing RHEL 8.3 Bits, Real-Time Repository
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 7 July 2020 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RED HAT --
Introduced alongside CentOS 8 last year was CentOS Stream as a developer-focused, rolling-release of CentOS/RHEL. With those processes getting squared away and CentOS recently debuting its RHEL 8.2 rebuild, CentOS Stream is beginning to see new and interesting material.

In particular, early work from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 development is beginning to hit CentOS Stream. There is also an updated installer for CentOS Stream, new modules are coming, and perhaps most significant is the introduction of a real-time/RT repository. These RT packages are optimized for latency-sensitive workloads. The repository can be optionally enabled for those interested in optimizing their software stack for RT workloads.

Details on the new RT repository and more of the RHEL 8.3 pieces beginning to flow into CentOS Stream was mentioned as part of this month's CentOS community newsletter. RHEL 8.3 should be out around the end of this year.
Add A Comment
Related News
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console
Red Hat Investing In Modularity And Will Support It Where It Makes Sense For RHEL 9
CentOS 8 Rebased Against RHEL 8.2
Red Hat's Stratis Storage 2.1 Released With Encryption Support, Other Improvements
Red Hat Tosses Its Weight Behind Quarkus
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver Is Now More Usable - Supporting More Features