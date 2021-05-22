CentOS SIG To Help Get Community CentOS Stream Features Into Next RHEL Releases
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 22 May 2021 at 05:56 PM EDT. 2 Comments
With CentOS Stream to be the upstream of Red Hat Enterprise Linux moving forward, a CentOS special interest group is being formed that is driven by Red Hat stakeholders in helping to ensure technically interesting CentOS Stream changes made by community members are evaluated and primed for inclusion into future Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases.

The CentOS Stream Feature Request SIG was publicly proposed this week and already voted on -- and approved -- by the CentOS board. This special interest group is all about making sure that interesting features by the community / non-Red-Hat members are evaluated and make it into the next RHEL releases with this SIG serving as the shim between CentOS Stream and Red Hat's internal processes and criteria for new feature handling.

The SIG is summed up as, "The purpose of this SIG will be to serve as a gate for feature requests that are first developed in CentOS Stream from contributors who wish to request these features to be included in future RHEL releases and are then filed in bugzilla. The SIGs overall goal is to make sure that features which have been filed and have technical merit are triaged internally to the correct venue for further review and development. The SIG will take ownership of regular bugzilla reviews filed under Stream and map feature requests from these bugzillas against the formal RHEL Feature Request criteria to identify and file qualifying requests inside Red Hat to achieve this."

The initial SIG members are all made up of Red Hat employees but it has been clarified that non Red Hat developers can join the SIG as well. The SIG proposal and approval were made here so moving forward the slow of new, original features from CentOS Stream to RHEL-Next should go more smoothly and punctual once this special interest group is up and running with its processes.
