CentOS Stream Announced As Developer-Forward Distribution, Rolling Release Of RHEL

CentOS Stream is a new forward-looking distribution running in parallel with CentOS 8 and in cooperation with Red Hat and the CentOS Project.While CentOS 8.0 will be announced today , Red Hat made the surprise announcement of CentOS Stream this morning.Red Hat's Chris Wright wrote of CentOS Stream, "CentOS Stream is a developer-forward distribution that aims to help community members, Red Hat partners and others take full advantage of open source innovation within a more stable and predictable Linux ecosystem. It is a parallel distribution to existing CentOS Linux, which this morning saw the release of CentOS Linux 8."In effect, CentOS Stream is a rolling release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, "CentOS Stream is an upstream development platform for ecosystem developers. It is a single, continuous stream of content with updates several times daily, encompassing the latest and greatest from the RHEL codebase. It’s a view into what the next version of RHEL will look like, available to a much broader community than just a beta or "preview" release."As for its relationship to Fedora, which is often viewed as the next-gen base for RHEL, "The CentOS Stream project sits between the Fedora Project and RHEL in the RHEL Development process, providing a "rolling preview" of future RHEL kernels and features."More details via the Red Hat Blog