CentOS Stream Announced As Developer-Forward Distribution, Rolling Release Of RHEL
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 24 September 2019 at 11:46 AM EDT.
RED HAT --
CentOS Stream is a new forward-looking distribution running in parallel with CentOS 8 and in cooperation with Red Hat and the CentOS Project.

While CentOS 8.0 will be announced today, Red Hat made the surprise announcement of CentOS Stream this morning.

Red Hat's Chris Wright wrote of CentOS Stream, "CentOS Stream is a developer-forward distribution that aims to help community members, Red Hat partners and others take full advantage of open source innovation within a more stable and predictable Linux ecosystem. It is a parallel distribution to existing CentOS Linux, which this morning saw the release of CentOS Linux 8."

In effect, CentOS Stream is a rolling release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, "CentOS Stream is an upstream development platform for ecosystem developers. It is a single, continuous stream of content with updates several times daily, encompassing the latest and greatest from the RHEL codebase. It’s a view into what the next version of RHEL will look like, available to a much broader community than just a beta or "preview" release."

As for its relationship to Fedora, which is often viewed as the next-gen base for RHEL, "The CentOS Stream project sits between the Fedora Project and RHEL in the RHEL Development process, providing a "rolling preview" of future RHEL kernels and features."

More details via the Red Hat Blog.
