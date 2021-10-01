CentOS Kmods SIG Working On exFAT, WireGuard Additions
Created this year has been the CentOS Kmods special interest group for dealing with deprecated device support and out-of-tree modules. This Kmods SIG has begun crafting their initial set of extra kernel modules for use on CentOS.

The CentOS Kmods SIG published their quarterly report today about their activities maintaining and packaging extra kernel modules for CentOS Stream.

The initial set of extra modules they are working on is bringing in the new exFAT driver as well as WireGuard kernel modules to the CentOS Stream kernel. Additionally, they are working on additional drivers for SCSI, PATA/SATA, and network controllers. They are also working to rebuild kernel modules removed from the Red Hat Enterprise Linux / CentOS default kernel to restore support for deprecated hardware.

Those are their current plans at least with exFAT and WireGuard being the most notable kernel modules that would be made available for CentOS Stream via this SIG. However, there is nothing formally released yet... They are lacking a mechanism for signing these new kernel modules with the infrastructure folks.

For now there is a testing repository available for interested CentOS users. Moving forward they are also planning on offering these extra kernel modules to Red Hat Enterprise Linux users too.

More details on the CentOS Kmods SIG activity via this status report.
