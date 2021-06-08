CentOS Looks To Deal With Deprecated Device Support, Out-Of-Tree Kernel Modules
Being proposed within the CentOS project is a new special interest group for providing kernel modules not otherwise available within CentOS Stream. This would also include changes around where CentOS / Red Hat disable some kernel modules or artificially limit the scope of supported hardware.

The CentOS "kmods" SIG is being considered for dealing with kernel modules not available in CentOS Stream but could be beneficial to it. The proposed SIG would focus on restoring support for deprecated devices where it just means build time changes or other kernel alterations compared to the Stream / RHEL kernel configuration, offering in-tree kernel modules not enabled for CentOS, and out-of-tree kernel modules too.

In the case of the CentOS kmods SIG for shipping out-of-tree kernel modules, it would still be limited to GPLv2-compatible kernel modules for legal reasons.

This special interest group is still in the process of being established but for those wishing to learn more you can do so via the CentOS Wiki. This is just one of several interesting CentOS SIGs taking flight with another interesting one in particular being their Hyperscaler SIG.
