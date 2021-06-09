CentOS Forms A Group To Flip On Old, Deprecated Or Out-Of-Tree Kernel Modules
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 11 July 2021 at 05:35 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The CentOS Board of Directors has approved the formation of the CentOS Kmods special interest group for expanding the selection of kernel modules available to this distribution.

As written about last month, the CentOS Kmods SIG was being sought for dealing with deprecated device support and enabling other out-of-tree kernel modules not otherwise enabled as part of kernel builds for CentOS or upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This SIG was approved at this month's board meeting.

The approved CentOS Kmods SIG would focus on restoring support for deprecated devices where it just means build time changes or other kernel alterations compared to the CentOS Stream / RHEL kernel configuration, offering in-tree kernel modules not enabled for CentOS, and out-of-tree kernel modules too.

In the case of the CentOS Kmods SIG for shipping out-of-tree kernel modules, it would still be limited to GPLv2-compatible kernel modules for legal reasons so would not see say the NVIDIA proprietary driver or OpenZFS added.

The Kmods SIG received unanimous approval. More details on the special interest group via the CentOS Wiki.

The CentOS board minutes confirmed the approval. At this month's meeting they also noted the CentOS Code of Conduct has been published and they are forming a CoC committee while so far have one volunteer. The CentOS CoC can be viewed here.
