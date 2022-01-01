Hyperscalers Have Been Making CentOS 9 Stream More Attractive With New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 10 January 2022 at 03:09 PM EST. 5 Comments
RED HAT --
While many were upset by CentOS Linux 8 going premature EOL at the end of last year, for those that made the move to CentOS Stream there continues to be a love of moment in part by the recently establisher Hyperscale SIG. For CentOS Stream 9, the big hyperscalers have been working on some interesting additions/backporting to the platform.

Established one year ago with backing from the likes of Twitter and Facebook was the CentOS Hyperscale SIG. Engineers from these big tech companies have been working to provide optional back-ports and other new features atop CentOS (Stream) for what otherwise isn't readily available on that enterprise-aged software platform.

Besides back-porting some key components like newer systemd releases to CentOS, the hyperscalers also have been working on handling deprecated device support in some areas and working on their own customed workstation OS build.


CentOS Stream 9 on the desktop.


The CentOS Hyperscale SIG today published their quarterly report for Q4'2021 where they noted some of the features they in turn were able to get into upstream CentOS Stream 9. Some of their contributions to CentOS Stream 9 itself was systemd-oomd as that Out of Memory Daemon found in the latest systemd releases, PipeWire and WirePlumber, Wayland support for the GNOME classic session, and upgraded SDL2 with GNOME Wayland support.

This special interest group remains active in handling the latest systemd releases and new features, updating their Zstd and LZ4 compression packages, kernel updates, DNF/RPM copy-on-write support in experimental form, and other feature work.

See the CentOS.org blog for the Q4'2021 Hyperscale SIG status report. The SIG is also planning a new hyperscale kernel build and Btrfs-enabled installer and user-space support, among other feature work backed by engineers at these big tech companies.
5 Comments
Related News
EPEL 9 Ready To Provide Extra Packages For RHEL 9, CentOS Stream 9
CentOS Stream 9 Now Available To Live On The Bleeding-Edge Of RHEL9
CentOS Linux 8 Updated Against RHEL 8.5 Before Going EOL
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 Beta Released
Red Hat Is Hiring Another Linux Developer To Work On GPU Hardware Enablement
CentOS Kmods SIG Working On exFAT, WireGuard Additions
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft's Pluton Security
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap - Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons
Linux 5.16's Great Features Include FUTEX2, Folios, AMD Rembrandt, Intel AMX & Much More
PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes