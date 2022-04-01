CentOS Hyperscale SIG Updates systemd & Linux Build, Eyeing Btrfs Transactional Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 4 April 2022 at 07:19 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RED HAT --
Formed last year was the CentOS Hyperscale SIG for back-porting major package versions and other features back to CentOS and other interesting features for modern enterprise environments.

The CentOS Hyperscale SIG is backed by the big name hyperscalers from Twitter to Facebook and used for back-porting more updated package versions to CentOS, enabling new and more bleeding-edge features for CentOS, and other updates to benefit large-scale infrastructures and other power users. The special interest group (SIG) today published their Q1 report highlighting many of their successes for Q1'2022.

This first quarter the CentOS Hyperscale SIG updated to systemd 250.3 for CentOS Stream 8 and 9, updated kernel builds continue to land into CentOS Stream 9 and flowing into CentOS Stream 8 too, testing of the CentOS Hyperscale SIG kernel build with SimpleDRM enabled with FBDEV emulation, updates to the SDL2 packages to support native Wayland usage, upgraded to Flatpak 1.12, and a variety of other package updates.

The SIG's DNF/RPM stack with package copy-on-write (CoW) support was also updated against the latest development head.

Looking ahead, CentOS Hyperscale SIG plans to ship an updated QEMU, integrate Btrfs transactional updates as an optional feature, and provide more CI/CD features and other infrastructure improvements.


More information on the CentOS Hyperscale SIG efforts so far this year via the CentOS.org blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
CentOS New "AutoSD" Distribution Announced For In-Vehicle Linux Distro
Red Hat / Fedora Anaconda Installer Shifting To A Web Based UI
Hyperscalers Have Been Making CentOS 9 Stream More Attractive With New Features
EPEL 9 Ready To Provide Extra Packages For RHEL 9, CentOS Stream 9
CentOS Stream 9 Now Available To Live On The Bleeding-Edge Of RHEL9
CentOS Linux 8 Updated Against RHEL 8.5 Before Going EOL
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Manages To Run Some Battlefield Games
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
Steam On Linux For March Drops Down To 1.00%
Systemd 251-rc1 Released With Experimental systemd-sysupdate Tool
Wacom Talks Up Their Linux Support
Rust GCC Code Generator "rustc_codegen_gcc" Can Now Bootstrap Rustc