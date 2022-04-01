CentOS Hyperscale SIG Updates systemd & Linux Build, Eyeing Btrfs Transactional Updates

Formed last year was the CentOS Hyperscale SIG for back-porting major package versions and other features back to CentOS and other interesting features for modern enterprise environments.
The CentOS Hyperscale SIG is backed by the big name hyperscalers from Twitter to Facebook and used for back-porting more updated package versions to CentOS, enabling new and more bleeding-edge features for CentOS, and other updates to benefit large-scale infrastructures and other power users. The special interest group (SIG) today published their Q1 report highlighting many of their successes for Q1'2022.
This first quarter the CentOS Hyperscale SIG updated to systemd 250.3 for CentOS Stream 8 and 9, updated kernel builds continue to land into CentOS Stream 9 and flowing into CentOS Stream 8 too, testing of the CentOS Hyperscale SIG kernel build with SimpleDRM enabled with FBDEV emulation, updates to the SDL2 packages to support native Wayland usage, upgraded to Flatpak 1.12, and a variety of other package updates.
The SIG's DNF/RPM stack with package copy-on-write (CoW) support was also updated against the latest development head.
Looking ahead, CentOS Hyperscale SIG plans to ship an updated QEMU, integrate Btrfs transactional updates as an optional feature, and provide more CI/CD features and other infrastructure improvements.
More information on the CentOS Hyperscale SIG efforts so far this year via the CentOS.org blog.
