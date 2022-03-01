CentOS New "AutoSD" Distribution Announced For In-Vehicle Linux Distro
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 2 March 2022
The CentOS Automotive Special Interest Group today is announcing the Automotive Stream "AutoSD" Linux distribution.

CentOS Automotive Stream Distribution is their binary distribution that will serve as a public, in-development preview of Red Hat's upcoming in-vehicle operating system. CentOS formed their Automotive SIG last year with Red Hat working on a RHEL-based in-vehicle Linux platform that is yet to be publicly released.

CentOS AutoSD is the distribution that will sit between the CentOS Automotive SIG's work and the RHEL automotive product that Red Hat will eventually be selling and supporting.

Here is how CentOS AutoSD is described with this morning's announcement:
The Automotive Stream Distribution is an upstream to the Red Hat automotive product, just as CentOS Stream is to RHEL. The Automotive Stream Distribution will be based on CentOS Stream with a few divergences where it makes sense/is required. The first of these divergences will be the Linux kernel. AutoSD will rely on the kernel-automotive package rather than CentOS Stream's kernel package.
So the Automotive SIG will be the place where anyone and everyone can join, contribute, and experiment (e.g., the SIG supports enabling new hardware on the kernel) and benefit from the infrastructure developed around this SIG, but without engaging Red Hat (new hardware enabled in the SIG does not mean it would automatically become part of Red Hat's automotive product.)

As a binary distribution, AutoSD will thus be the place where the community, customers and/or partners will be able to see what will land in the automotive product down the line. Like CentOS Stream, Automotive Stream Distribution will be opened to contributions, using similar mechanisms.

Today's announcement of the CentOS Stream Distribution can be found on CentOS.org.
