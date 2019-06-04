CentOS 8.0 Is Still Aiming To Be Out Hopefully In A Month Or Two
This week marks one month since the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 while the community rebuild of RHEL 8.0 in the form of CentOS 8.0 will hopefully be out within a month or so.

The CentOS project has been maintaining a status page on their Wiki but without any definitive timeline. Due to the many issues that could crop up while rebuilding the massive Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 package set, they go without having any firm timeline in place as it's certainly subject to slipping. But based on their past track record and current beliefs, they generally get out new CentOS releases within a month or two following a RHEL update.

Today the CentOS crew published their newest community newsletter. In there they reiterate the same thing that CentOS releases typically follow major RHEL releases by one or two months.

The current state on their Wiki shows they are still working on the initial build loop along with evaluating the CentOS 8.0 artwork and other factors. They haven't yet hit the stage of working on the installer or QA work following the successful package build process. Regardless, this summer we should hopefully be seeing the debut of CentOS 8.0.
