The State of CentOS 8.0 As The Community Rebuild Of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 9 May 2019 at 04:42 PM EDT. 3 Comments
RED HAT --
With Scientific Linux bowing out, CentOS 8 will be the primary community/non-commercial re-spin of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. That is, once CentOS 8.0 is ready to be released.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 was released earlier this week but it will be a bit of a waiting game before CentOS 8.0 is ready to ship. In response to inquiries about the state of CentOS 8.0, the developers involved have created a status Wiki page to document the rough status of their work on rebuilding and crafting RHEL 8.0 as CentOS 8.0.

So far they have the RHEL 8.0 sources staged on CentOS Git, they have their new build system setup, and are working on the artwork. But they still need to finish up the necessary CentOS 8 artwork and going through their multiple series of build loops in order to get all of the CentOS 8.0 packages built in a compatible fashion. There will also be installer updates needed followed by a release candidate(s) and then finally shipping CentOS 8.0.

At this point there isn't any firm timeline known for when CentOS 8.0 will be ready to ship but those interested can this Wiki page for updates.

While we would certainly recommend RHEL 8.0 or CentOS 8.0, if for some reason you are stuck in the Oracle camp, Oracle Linux 8 is also coming soon as its rebuild of RHEL8 with various Oracle add-ons and their "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel" option.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Red Hat News
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 Reaches General Availability
Looking Ahead To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 News During Red Hat Summit 2019 Week
Oracle Linux 8 Beta Released - Based On RHEL 8
Scientific Linux 6/7 Will Remain Supported But The Distribution Is Ending
Plymouth Lands Its Tighter Integration With UEFI Flicker-Free Boot Experience
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10