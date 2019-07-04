It looks like CentOS 8 as the "community" version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 is still a few weeks away, but good progress is being made.
In their July newsletter for CentOS, they still anticipate the release coming within "the next month or two."
Over on their Wiki they now report that the "Build Loop 0" was recently completed as the initial set of packages that can be used to build more packages. Their first build loop following that initial bring-up also completed successfully. Additional build loops are ongoing until all of the CentOS 8 (RHEL8) packages can be built. QA is also ongoing.
Prior to the official CentOS 8.0 release is also going to be a release candidate, which we're certainly eager to begin testing.
