CentOS 8 Rebased Against RHEL 8.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 15 June 2020 at 03:48 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RED HAT --
The CentOS crew maintaining this community enterprise Linux operating system rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux have announced their RHEL 8.2-based release.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 released back in April with tooling improvements to enhance the management capabilities, container/cloud improvements, cgroup v2 was promoted to full support, support for setting NUMA policies for services using systemd, and various other changes.

CentOS Linux 8 Version 2004 is the new version of the free operating system built from the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 sources.

Download links and more details on CentOS 8 Version 2004 via CentOS.org.
