Retooled CentOS Build Scripts To Help Spin New Releases Quicker, More Automation

The release of CentOS 8 came several months after RHEL 8.0 and this week's release of CentOS updated against RHEL 8.1 took over two months of work. But moving forward to RHEL 8.2 and beyond, that turnaround time will hopefully be less.
When transitioning from CentOS/RHEL 7 to RHEL 8 sources, a lot of the CentOS community build scripts broken. The build root needed a new layout and initially a lot of manual steps were involved in pulling the enterprise Linux sources from Red Hat. But now with getting the initial CentOS 8 work done and their first stable point release under their belt, their new scripts for assembling CentOS 8 appear to be in good standing.
Following their recent RHEL 8.1 derived CentOS update, they are working on bringing this new ocde-base into the CentOS Community Build System. This should mean less manual labor involved in spinning future 8 series releases and thus ideally getting the work out the door sooner plus making it easier for CentOS SIGs to assemble new packages.
Initial details via this CentOS.org blog post while more information should be shared in the weeks ahead.
1 Comment