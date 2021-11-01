CentOS Linux 8 Updated Against RHEL 8.5 Before Going EOL

Following last week's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5, CentOS Linux 8 version 2111 has been released as its RHEL 8.5 rebuild. This comes ahead of CentOS 8 becoming end-of-life at year's end.
CentOS 8 2111 was announced today as the latest version based on upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 sources. RHEL 8.5 brings various container improvements, Cockpit web management improvements, kernel live patching being available for all RHEL minor releases, enhanced SSSH logging, NTS for NTP, a RHEL system role for Microsoft SQL Server, and a variety of other updates and improvements. There is also support with RHEL 8.5 for the recently launched OpenJDK 17 and Microsoft .NET 6.
Today's CentOS Linux 8 (2111) does reaffirm that CentOS Linux 8 will be going end-of-life on 31 December 2021. This CentOS Linux 8 release is planned to be the last release with no further updates. Moving forward, CentOS is just focusing their efforts on CentOS Stream as the new upstream to RHEL, per the controversial announcement from last year.
Those looking for community-oriented alternatives to CentOS Linux 8 can check out Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux that both have out their RHEL 8.5-based releases already as well.
