While CentOS Linux 8 is being discontinued at the end of the year in favor of Red Hat focusing those resources on CentOS Stream, CentOS Linux 8 2105 was released today as the newest version that is now based on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 sources.
Last month Red Hat released RHEL 8.4 with Intel Tiger Lake graphics, eBPF improvements, proactive memory compaction support in the kernel, and a variety of other kernel features back-ported. A number of new AppStream updates also now provide GCC 10, LLVM 11, and other more modern key packages.
Within days of RHEL 8.4, AlmaLinux 8.4 and Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 were both released. Now there is CentOS Linux 8 2105 as its equivalent to RHEL 8.4.
Downloads of this CentOS Linux 8 update can be found via CentOS.org but given the EOL at end of year, you may be better off thinking about AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, or other enterprise Linux distribution choices if not wanting to go the route of CentOS Stream.
