The Allwinner "Cedrus" Video Decoder Supports H.265 On Linux 5.5
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 November 2019 at 05:03 AM EST. 8 Comments
HARDWARE --
The Cedrus video decode driver developed by Bootlin after successful crowdfunding for creating an open-source Linux video decoder for Allwinner SoCs now has H.265 support!

Cedrus was merged back in Linux 4.20 after raising over thirty-six thousand dollars from crowdfunding to have an intern work on the project. Initially it supported the Allwinner A10/A13/A20/A33/R8/R16 SoCs and supported MPEG-2 and H.264 for video decoding. H.265/HEVC support was in the works but only with Linux 5.5 is now completely wired up.

Since the initial merge more Allwinner SoCs have been added and other improvements made. The Sunxi Cedrus video decode driver developed without the support of Allwinner is a nice example of a Linux media kernel driver. In addition to working H.265/HEVC decode, Cedrus in the Linux 5.5 kernel also has fixes to its H.264 decoding for some content, fixed H.264 4K support, and other improvements.

The Cedrus work was sent in as part of the media updates for Linux 5.5 along with new user-space documentation on stateless decoders and other media documentation improvements, a new HDMI CEC ioctl, and other driver work.
8 Comments
Related News
Intel Comet Lake Added To RAPL Driver With Linux 5.5, New "HMEM" Driver
Librem 5 "Birch" Linux Smartphones Begin Shipping To Consumers
Many RISC-V Improvements Ready For Linux 5.5: M-Mode, SECCOMP, Other Features
Newer Loongson 3A Variant Being Supported By Linux 5.5 Along With The SGI Octane
Linux 5.5 Adding Wake-On-Voice Support - Capable On Some Chromebook Hardware
Linux 5.5 To Finally Wire Up EFI RNG Code For x86 As Another Source Of Entropy
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes