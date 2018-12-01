Cedrus Video Decode Driver Moving Along With Allwinner H5/A64 Support

With the Linux 4.20 kernel the Cedrus VPU decoder driver was mainlined that was developed this year over at Bootlin for providing open-source accelerated video support for Allwinner SoCs. That driver continues to be ramped up to increase its usefulness.
For Linux 4.20 the Cedrus driver supports the Allwinner A33 and H3 SoCs while newly revised patches extend that support for the Allwinner H5 as well as the popular A64 SoC. Revised patches this week introduce the H5/A64 support as well as updating the existing A33 and H3 SoC coverage.
Not part of that particular patch series, but the Cedrus driver is also squaring away H.264 and H.265 video decode support too for complementing the MPEG-2 codec support in Linux 4.20.
All around this is great news considering the plethora of Allwinner SoCs out there and really needing video acceleration if wanting to enjoy multimedia content on these low-power chips. Hopefully these latest additions will be squared away in time for Linux 4.21.
