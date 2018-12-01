Cedrus Video Decode Driver Moving Along With Allwinner H5/A64 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 7 December 2018 at 05:56 AM EST. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
With the Linux 4.20 kernel the Cedrus VPU decoder driver was mainlined that was developed this year over at Bootlin for providing open-source accelerated video support for Allwinner SoCs. That driver continues to be ramped up to increase its usefulness.

For Linux 4.20 the Cedrus driver supports the Allwinner A33 and H3 SoCs while newly revised patches extend that support for the Allwinner H5 as well as the popular A64 SoC. Revised patches this week introduce the H5/A64 support as well as updating the existing A33 and H3 SoC coverage.

Not part of that particular patch series, but the Cedrus driver is also squaring away H.264 and H.265 video decode support too for complementing the MPEG-2 codec support in Linux 4.20.


All around this is great news considering the plethora of Allwinner SoCs out there and really needing video acceleration if wanting to enjoy multimedia content on these low-power chips. Hopefully these latest additions will be squared away in time for Linux 4.21.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
Allwinner "Cedrus" Driver Moving Ahead With H.264 & H.265 Video Decode Support
Kodi 18 Release Candidate 1 Now Available For This Leading Open-Source HTPC Software
The DAV1D AV1 Video Decoder Has Become Very Fast
DaVinci Resolve 15.2 Video Editor Released With More Improvements For Its Linux Build
FFmpeg 4.1 Brings AV1 Parser & Support For AV1 In MP4
FFmpeg Re-Enables HEVC Decode For NVIDIA VDPAU
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
AMDGPU FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync Is Set To Land For Linux 4.21