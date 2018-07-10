Cavium CN81xx SoCs Now Supported By Upstream Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 10 July 2018 at 05:35 AM EDT.
Thanks to Facebook / Open Compute Project, the Octeon CN81xx SoCs are now supported by upstream Coreboot and happen to be the first Cavium ARM SoCs supported by this project.

The Cavium Octeon CN81xx SoC family come in dual and quad-core ARMv8 designs and the intended use-case for these SoCs are within IoT, industrial control, networking equipment, and related fields.

As of this morning, the Cavium CN81xx SoC family is supported by upstream Coreboot along with its reference/evaluation board. This is enough for the SoC on the evaluation board to boot to Linux and for the hardware to be fully usable.

The support landed in this commit but was also followed up with other work including MMU support, secondary CPU support, etc.

Cavium for a few years now has been involved with Facebook's Open Compute Project on various platforms.
