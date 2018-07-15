Catfish Search Utility Joins The Xfce Project
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 15 July 2018 at 08:11 AM EDT. 2 Comments
DESKTOP --
The Catfish search utility now officially lives under the Xfce umbrella.

Catfish is a GTK3-based and Python 3.x written program for searching for files on the system. Catfish has long been common to Xfce desktop systems and complementary to the Thunar file manager. The Catfish 1.4.6 release was made this weekend and with this version has now officially become part of the Xfce project.

Catfish has shifted its project infrastructure off Canonical's Launchpad and is now using Xfce.org for its project. The Catfish 1.4.6 release features improvements to its thumbnailer, various translation updates, and fixes a whole host of bugs. There is also improved handling under different conditions, better support for hidden files, and other alterations.

Those wishing to learn more about Catfish 1.4.6 as this newest Xfce program can do so via the Xfce blog.

Meanwhile, at this point it's still looking like the long-awaited Xfce 4.14 release will probably materialize by next year.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
GIMP 2.10.4 Moves To Asynchronous Font Loading, Horizon Straightening
Xubuntu 18.10 Is Landing More Xfce 4.13 Components
NetworkManager Now Supports 6LoWPAN Devices
Xfdesktop 4.13.2 Released As Another Step Towards Xfce 4.14
NetworkManager Finally Supports Wake On Wireless LAN (WoWLAN)
Xfce's Thunar 1.8 File Manager Released With Move From GTK2 To GTK3
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
How A KDE Developer Used C++17 & Boost.Python For About A 8,000x Speed-Up
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser