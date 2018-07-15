Catfish Search Utility Joins The Xfce Project

The Catfish search utility now officially lives under the Xfce umbrella.
Catfish is a GTK3-based and Python 3.x written program for searching for files on the system. Catfish has long been common to Xfce desktop systems and complementary to the Thunar file manager. The Catfish 1.4.6 release was made this weekend and with this version has now officially become part of the Xfce project.
Catfish has shifted its project infrastructure off Canonical's Launchpad and is now using Xfce.org for its project. The Catfish 1.4.6 release features improvements to its thumbnailer, various translation updates, and fixes a whole host of bugs. There is also improved handling under different conditions, better support for hidden files, and other alterations.
Those wishing to learn more about Catfish 1.4.6 as this newest Xfce program can do so via the Xfce blog.
Meanwhile, at this point it's still looking like the long-awaited Xfce 4.14 release will probably materialize by next year.
