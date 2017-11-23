Canonical Developers To The Community: Help Us Figure Out The Direction Of Mir

Canonical developers working on the Mir display server want feedback from the community about the direction Mir should pursue in the future now that it's getting basic Wayland support in place.
While earlier this year it looked like Mir was on its deathbed following Canonical abandoning Unity 8 / convergence and this display server would be limited to just current IoT use-cases, recently it's been growing. Mir has since picked up basic support for Wayland clients and that's been continuing to advance with more robust Wayland support.
Adding to the mystery has been moving Mir to GitHub in hopes of motivating more community contributions. And then recently they went public with their plans to hire more developers to work on Mir.
Their latest is now soliciting feedback from the community in trying to figure out Mir's next steps. They are looking for feedback on the desktop architecture and if it should be a highly-modular desktop, desktop customization / theming, and other requested features on the graphics side.
Those wishing to share their feedback or see what others have to say can check out this Ubuntu community thread.
There has also been another recent thread discussing toolkit/back-end support for Wayland and Mir. For toolkits and friends supporting both Wayland and Mir, when the Wayland core support is better or equal to the Mir support, they may look at removing the Mir-specific backends in favor of Wayland. Among the projects with upstream Mir support right now are GTK3, SDL2, GLFW3, and Kodi.
