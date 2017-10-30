Canonical Joins The GNOME Advisory Board

With the switch from Unity back to GNOME as the default desktop environment of Ubuntu, Canonical has joined the GNOME Foundation's Advisory Board.
Canonical now has a seat on the advisory board alongside Red Hat, SUSE, Debian, Google, the Linux Foundation, and other supporters. Canonical and these other large companies are paying $23,000 USD annually to be part of this board.
The GNOME Advisory Board deals with GNOME Foundation's Board of Directors for helping stear the overall direction of GNOME and assist with marketing, customer feedback and more.
Confirmation of Canonical joining the GNOME Advisory Board was announced today at GNOME.org. More information regarding the Advisory Board can be found via the GNOME Wiki.
