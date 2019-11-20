Canonical Releases Charmed OSM As Its Latest Enterprise Push
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 20 November 2019 at 07:25 AM EST. 1 Comment
The latest enterprise push by Ubuntu maker Canonical is Charmed OSM as their own commercial flavor of Open-Source MANO.

Charmed OSM is a distribution of Open-Source MANO for network function virtualization (NFV) management and orchestration. This Management and Orchestration (MANO) stack is designed to handle commercial NFV networks. Canonical's Charmed OSM is targeting major telecommunication companies for their NFV needs.

Canonical's take with Charmed OSM is on providing a predictable release cadence, simplified deployments/operations, stable and secure by running it on Ubuntu, supported by their Ubuntu Advantage SLA program, and managed services offerings.

Canonical today announced Charmed OSM. The name comes from integrating their Juju application modelling tool with its "charms" into this OSM distribution.

More details on Charmed OSM via Charmed-OSM.com.
