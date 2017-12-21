Canonical's FY2017 Performance: $126 Million, Nearly 600 Employees
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 December 2017 at 11:39 AM EST. 13 Comments
While Red Hat is on track for a run rate of nearly three billion dollars for their current fiscal year, Canonical - the company behind Ubuntu - isn't quite there yet while still dominating the cloud landscape and other areas.

Canonical Group Limited and its Canonical UK Limited organization have filed their fiscal year 2017 data with Companies House in the UK this week. Canonical's 2017 fiscal year ended back on 31 March.

For their 2017 fiscal year they took in $126 million which is better than the prior year and their headcount grew from 496 to 566. On that $126 million, for their fiscal year they managed a net profit of just two million.


Worth noting is that Canonical's decision to end Unity 8 development and refocus along with their job layoffs took place in early April, just days after they finished off this fiscal year. It will be interesting to see how this impacts their financial performance for 2018.

Canonical Group Limited



- In their year leading up to 31 March 2017 they managed to take in $126 million, an increase of $20 million from the prior year. In 2015 meanwhile that was at 95.7 million.

- Their headcount went up from 496 in 2016 to 566 in 2017. In 2015 their average headcount was 391.

- They took in a $2 million operating profit compared to a loss of $3 million the year prior.

- Overall they remain at a $73 million loss (debt).

- Mark Shuttleworth remains the ultimate controlling party.


Canonical UK Limited



This is the UK operation, part of Canonical Group Limited:

- $23.1 million in revenue in 2017 compared to $23.6 in 2016.

- Canonical UK's operating profit is $500k.

- Canonical UK Limited's headcount comes in at 153.

Canonical UK financial results here.
