KDE's Calligra 3.1 Officially Released, Gemini Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 February 2018 at 05:48 AM EST. Add A Comment
The KDE Calligra graphics/office suite forked from KOffice is up to version 3.1.

Landing the same week as the big LibreOffice 6.0 open-source office suite unveil is now the Calligra 3.1 suite's release.

We've known the update was coming and they managed to deliver this v3.1 release one year after Calligra 3.0.

Calligra 3.1 re-includes the Gemini office suite for 2-in-1 devices after it wasn't included in the previous 3.0 release due to KF5 porting work. The Kexi database application creator meanwhile doesn't have its v3.1 update quite out the door yet.

Calligra 3.1 features many fixes, a Open Document Text format report generator was added to Plan, support for automatic holidays generation in Plan, Gemini was ported to KDE Frameworks 5, some components are making use of the Kirigami user-interface framework, and a variety of other changes.

More details on Calligra 3.1 via Calligra.org.
