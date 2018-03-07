A Call For Improving Cairo Rendering With Its Own Test Suite No Longer Even Passing
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 7 March 2018 at 05:00 AM EST. 10 Comments
GNOME --
GNOME developer Federico Mena-Quintero has made a call to action for trying to get some support for improving Cairo, the widely-used 2D rendering library. Its own test suite is no longer passing with interest in Cairo seeming to wane these days.

From the GNOME side, Cairo is still heavily relied upon for 2D rendering by components such as librsvg. While Federico was investigating some Cairo crashes, he realized Cairo's very thorough test suite isn't even passing itself. It's not even passing with Cairo's pure software-rendered test suite that should theoretically always be working.

He found while there were 497 test passes, there were 54 failures of which only 14 were expected. Some of these test case failures are just subtle rendering differences that humans may not notice any difference but in other test cases it's less clear how the rendering broke.

Federico Mena-Quintero has now setup continuous integration for Cairo to run tests after every commit in hoping catch some problems in the future. He's issued a call for help if you are interested in improving Cairo and getting it back on track.

This vector graphics library is used widely outside of GNOME from the X.Org Server to WebKit to Inkscape to Mozilla Gecko to dozens/hundreds of other programs and project. Unfortunately, it's long been short on manpower considering it's such an important piece of the Linux desktop stack.
10 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
"HdyStackableBox" Takes Shape As The New GTK+ Widget For Converging UIs
GStreamer 1.14 Release Candidate 1 Arrives
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
GTK+ 4.0 Gets More House Cleaning, Dropping Old Version References Saves ~7k L.O.C
On-Screen Keyboard Improvements, Thunderbolt UI Land In GNOME Shell
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released