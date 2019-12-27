Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 20 Released To Ring In The New Year, Free Of 32-Bit Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 December 2019 at 07:06 AM EST. 10 Comments
One of the few still maintained Linux distributions derived from Gentoo is Calculate Linux, which saw a new release today in preparing for the new year.

Calculate Linux 20 is based upon newer Gentoo sources, builds all packages now using GCC 9.2, has dropped 32-bit support, various Emerge and overlay changes, the xf86-video-modesetting driver is finally supported, MPV has replaced MPlayer as the media player, Xfce 4.14 is now available, Cronie replaced Vixie-cron for job scheduling, and a variety of other changes and improvements for this desktop-focused Gentoo-based distribution.


More details on this interesting but often not too heard of Gentoo-based Linux distribution can be found at Calculate-Linux.org.
