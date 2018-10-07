Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 18 Released: Utilities Ported To Qt5, Other Updates

The Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distribution that offers versions ranging from desktop to server offerings is out with their newest release.
Calculate Linux 18 brings their own in-house utilities (Calculate Utilities) ported to the Qt5 tool-kit as well as their installer receiving the Qt5 treatment. Other Calculate Linux 18 work includes a faster live USB start-up, network handling updates, theme updates for the desktop additions, GCC 7.3 is now the default compiler, and there are a wide variety of other updates.
More details on Calculate Linux 18 can be found at Calculate-Linux.org.
