Calamares 3.2 Linux Installer Framework Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 17 May 2018 at 02:25 PM EDT.
Version 3.2 of the Calamares universal Linux distribution installer framework is now available as their latest big feature release that has been in development the past number of months.

Calamares 3.2 features new localization capabilities, improved logging, enhanced GeoIP detection, improved KDE Plasma integration, optional user-tracking, upgraded KPMCore usage, and various module improvements.

Calamares continues to be used by a range of Linux distributions from Manjaro to KDE Neon to Sabayon and more than two dozen others. It also looks like Calamares could support a graphical FreeBSD installer in the future, which was recently brought up by Adriaan de Groot on his blog.

The Calamares 3.2 Linux installer announcement can be read at Calamares.io.
