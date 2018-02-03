The Calamares project as a reminder aims to be the universal installer framework for Linux systems that is distribution-agnostic and already used by Manjaro and KaOS and OpenMandriva. Calamares 3.2 is being worked on as the installer framework's next major release.
Now that we're into 2018, a Calamares 3.2-RC2 release has been made available and they hope to officially ship Calamares 3.2.0 in March.
Among the functionality being worked on for this Calamares 3.2 distribution installer framework are new modules for improving the KDE Plasma look-and-feel, optional user tracking support, KPMCore 3.3 usage for LVM partitioning, various other module improvements, making it possible to run Calamares rootless, more translations, and other improvements.
Those interested in this installer framework can read about the latest Calamares 3.2 release plans via Calamares.io.
