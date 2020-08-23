Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 August 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Cachy is a Linux CPU scheduler that has been generating some attention over the past month that aims for optimal CPU cache usage and based on a Highest Response Ration Next (HRRN) policy.

Cachy drops all balancing code except for idle CPU balancing, it guts out grouping for tasks and NUMA, each CPU has its own run queue, and a variety of other interesting design decisions.

The developer has posted some results on OpenBenchmarking.org comparing CFS to Cachy. There is also a video embedded below on Cachy.


Cachy is out-of-tree and its future uncertain but for those interested in learning more about this latest Linux scheduler attempt can find it on GitHub with the patches should you want to take it for a spin.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.10 To Bring SLDT/STR Emulation To Help Some Windows Games On Wine
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
MuQSS/CK's Con Kolivas Becoming Concerned Over The Increasing Size Of The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.9-rc1 Kernel Released - Line Count Dominated By AMD Radeon Navi 2 Additions
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Several Drivers Promoted Out Of Staging With Linux 5.9
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
GNOME 3.38 Beta Released Ahead Of Official Release Next Month
System76 Preparing Coreboot Laptop With Core i9 10900K, Up To 128GB RAM
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
Microsoft Doubles Their Commits To Mesa This Week
Rust Core Team + Mozilla To Create A Rust Foundation

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell