Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler

Cachy drops all balancing code except for idle CPU balancing, it guts out grouping for tasks and NUMA, each CPU has its own run queue, and a variety of other interesting design decisions.
The developer has posted some results on OpenBenchmarking.org comparing CFS to Cachy. There is also a video embedded below on Cachy.
Cachy is out-of-tree and its future uncertain but for those interested in learning more about this latest Linux scheduler attempt can find it on GitHub with the patches should you want to take it for a spin.