KDAB Launches CXX-Qt To Provide Safe Rust Language Bindings For Qt

KDE/Qt-focused consulting firm KDAB has been developing CXX-Qt as a new project to improve integration of the Rust programming language with the Qt toolkit.Going along with the focus of Rust, CXX-Qt aims to provide for safe and idomatic usage of Rust with the Qt toolkit. KDAB has been working on this effort given the increasing popularity of Rust and its security attributes and other advantages.



