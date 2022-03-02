KDAB Launches CXX-Qt To Provide Safe Rust Language Bindings For Qt
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 2 March 2022 at 01:36 PM EST.
KDE/Qt-focused consulting firm KDAB has been developing CXX-Qt as a new project to improve integration of the Rust programming language with the Qt toolkit.

Going along with the focus of Rust, CXX-Qt aims to provide for safe and idomatic usage of Rust with the Qt toolkit. KDAB has been working on this effort given the increasing popularity of Rust and its security attributes and other advantages.


CXX-Qt could provide useful for handling more of the application's "business logic" while leaving QML/Qt for the appealing user-interface. While other efforts around Qt and Rust have been made before, CXX-Qt aims to ensure Rust's safety principles are still followed, abiding by Rust's multi-threading guarantees and features, licensing it in a manner compatible with the Rust ecosystem, and more.

Those wishing to learn more about CXX-Qt can do so from the KDAB blog. The CXX-Qt code is available from GitHub.
