CXL Memory Hotplug Support Ready To Plug Into Linux 5.17

Over the past two years work has been ramping up a lot on Compute Express Link (CXL) enablement for the Linux kernel and with the in-development Linux 5.17 there is more feature code landing.
The newest CXL subsystem support in place is CXL 2.0 memory hotplug handling, which is handled somewhat similarly to PCI. The ACPI SRAT Physical Address to Proximity Domain information is also extended for handling possible performance-class and memory-target nodes dynamically created from CXL memory.
See this pull request for the full list of CXL 2.0 patches and fixes for Linux 5.17.
CXL 2.0 builds off PCIe 5.0 and is continuing to show much potential as an open standard for CPU-to-device and CPU-to-memory interconnect for next-generation, high performance servers. While there are many industry backers to CXL, Intel engineers continue working on driving the CXL Linux kernel enablement.
