CXL 2.0 Support Steps Closer To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 12 January 2021 at 09:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
So far for the virtual CES this week there hasn't been any big CXL 2.0 announcements since the Compute Express Link 2.0 specification was finalized back in November, but the Linux kernel support for this CPU-to-device interconnect continues coming together and will be hopefully mainlined in a coming release.

Back in November the CXL 2.0 spec was published and immediately following that Intel began posting Linux support patches for implementing the specification with an initial focus on type-3 memory devices as memory expanders for RAM or persistent memory.

This initial CXL 2.0 enablement is being done in part through emulation with there also being patches against QEMU for testing. Ben Widawsky of Intel who has been leading the effort sent out the third round of patches on Monday for CXL 2.0 support in the Linux kernel and still focusing on the initial "type-3" memory device support.

This first round of CXL 2.0 patches for 2021 bring many low-level improvements to the code, various fixes, more data being exposed via sysfs, and greater documentation.

The work is still in-progress and thus might not land for Linux 5.12 this spring but at least is progressing and presumably should comfortably be merged this year. The newest patches for those interested in this new industry interconnect standard can find them on the LKML.

Among the main backers of Compute Express Link are Intel, AMD, Dell EMC, HPE, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and many others. This year we'll hopefully be hearing more about CXL 2.0 devices with this latest specification building off the physical PCI Express 5.0 standard.
Add A Comment
Related News
Early Work Is Underway On Reverse-Engineering The Apple M1 GPU
Raspberry Pi "VC4" DRM Driver Sees 10/12 BPC Color Depth With Linux 5.12
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
DTPM "Avoid Burning Yourself" Framework Diverted From Linux 5.11
Linux 5.11 Gets New Framework To Help Avoid Burning Your Skin On Hot Devices
Linux 5.12 Should See ACPI Platform Profile Support To Alter System Thermal/Power Levels
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping A Bunch Of Old CPUs
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
Early Work Is Underway On Reverse-Engineering The Apple M1 GPU