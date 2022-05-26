CUPS 2.4.2 Released With OpenSSL/LibreSSL Support Restored, AIX Revived
26 May 2022
Since last year CUPS development shifted to the OpenPrinting project with Apple no longer pursuing feature development on this long-time open-source Unix print server. That led to the release then of CUPS 2.4 and work on this open-source print server has revived. Out today is CUPS 2.4.2 with a few new features.

CUPS 2.4.2 brings a number of fixes and a few notable features: LibreSSL/OpenSSL support, minimal AIX platform support, and addressing CVE-2022-26691 around a certificate string comparison issue for local authorization.

Going way back to the CUPS 1.2 days there was OpenSSL support but was removed since CUPS 1.3 due to the relatively poor shape of the OpenSSL code at the time. But with OpenSSL being in more robust shape these days and LibreSSL also being out there and healthy for progress, CUPS 2.4.2 is ready to re-introduce OpenSSL and LibreSSL support to CUPS/libcups.

Similarly, AIX platform support previously met a sad state in CUPS and was removed. However, a developer has now stepped up to re-enable shared library support for AIX. This support meant just updating some DSO and LD flags for the platform to build properly and a commitment from the developer to regularly test CUPS on AIX moving forward.

CUPS also has a wide variety of bug fixes from its web interface to various core fixes.


The OpenPrinting CUPS mascot.


Downloads and more details on OpenPrinting's CUPS 2.4.2 release via GitHub. More details on the current state of OpenPrinting CUPS via openprinting.github.io.

Meanwhile CUPS 2.5 as the next big release is expected to be out later this year.
