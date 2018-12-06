Counter-Strike: GO Goes Battle Royale With Danger Zone
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 6 December 2018 at 04:25 PM EST. 3 Comments
With the success of Fortnite and Player Unknown's Battlegrounds in the "battle royale" genre, Valve is getting in on the action with CS:GO Danger Zone.

Danger Zone is a fast-paced battle royale game for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. There are 16~18 players per match, support for solo/duo/trio gameplay, and matches last up to 10 minutes. More details at Counter-Strike.net.

Valve is also making CS:GO free-to-play, details on that here.

Sadly they seem to be behind in their previously expressed goal of switching CS:GO over to Vulkan with the Linux version still appearing to rely upon OpenGL.
