Linux On The Apple M1 Preparing Better Performance With In-Development CPUFreq Driver

As with most modern SoCs/processors, proper CPU frequency scaling / performance state management is absolutely critical for achieving good performance out of the hardware either for ensuring the CPU is hitting its capable performance states and also to reduce power consumption / heat when not needed in order to avoid thermal throttling and prolonging battery life. Fortunately, a proper CPUFreq driver for the Apple M1 is in development for Linux and is allowing for a combination of enticing performance and good battery life for this community-driven, open-source support around the Apple Silicon.While longtime Linux kernel developer Jens Axboe is most known for his I/O mastery with maintaining the block subsystem and developing features like IO_uring, recently he picked up an Apple MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro and jumped into the M1 Linux community.

With proper cpufreq support on the m1 pro, doing an apples-to-apples kernel compile comparison between the m1 and x1 gen9 (i7-1185G7) is eye opening.



x1: 215 seconds

m1: 82 seconds



2.6x faster. This is ridiculous! — Jens Axboe (@axboe) February 15, 2022