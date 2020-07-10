More Accurate Load Tracking Being Worked On For the ACPI CPPC CPUFreq Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 July 2020 at 07:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The ACPI CPPC (Collaborative Processor Performance Control) Linux CPUFreq driver continues to be improved upon.

CPPC is the ACPI specification around OS management of describing abstract performance scales and a means of being able to request higher/lower performance levels and measuring per-CPU performance. The Linux kernel for a while has offered the ACPI CPPC CPUFreq driver for making use of this standard on supported systems for frequency scaling. So far mostly Arm Linux systems have leveraged ACPI CPPC CPUFreq while last year AMD proposed their own CPPC driver albeit at the moment appears stalled.

We have seen work in recent times by ARM stakeholders on improving CPPC CPUFreq with the likes of boost support while the latest being tackled by the Linaro crew is on frequency invariance. The frequency invariance for CPPC CPUFreq is aiming to deliver more accurate load tracking to make better CPU frequency scaling decisions.

This includes support for ARM systems lacking Activity Monitor Units (AMU) that also provide similar frequency invariance support. The tentative work in this area can be found via this patch series.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
Linux Kernel Raising Compiler Build Requirement To GCC 4.9
Zstd'ing The Kernel Might See Mainline With Linux 5.9 For Faster Boot Times
Better Mouse Reporting For The Linux Virtual Terminal Is Being Worked On
Linux 5.8-rc4 Released Following A Calm Week
DRM Scheduler Improvement, New Epoch Counter, Other DRM Work For Linux 5.9
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete
Server Infrastructure Upgrade Weekend - AMD EPYC Rome Across The Board
Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver Is Now More Usable - Supporting More Features
New readfile() System Call Under Review For Reading Small~Medium Files Faster